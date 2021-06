June 19 marks Juneteenth, the true day of liberation in 1865 for the remaining enslaved African Americans who were notified of their freedom on that date in Galveston, Texas. The holiday has its own flag created by activist Ben Haith, where the colors — red, white, and blue — are sported with a bursting star (representing Texas, nicknamed the Lone Star State), celebrating the true day of liberation of the last enslaved Black people in the United States in 1865.