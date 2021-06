Los Angeles-based pop artist Nico Savaro partners with Sammy Adams in his dynamic new remix to “Vibe”. A perfect hit for the summer, the “Vibe” (Remix) proves danceable from beginning to end. The lighthearted, buoyant production paired Nico’s fun-loving vocal delivery makes for an optimistic hit perfect for your weekend playlist. A remix to Nico’s 2020 record “It’s a Vibe”, the new groove partners smooth drums and synths create a larger than life feel that pairs seamlessly with Nico’s subtle storytelling or in his words “Hiding the medicine in the candy”. At around the :50 mark, Sammy Adam’s spins the track with his telling of what a good day is to him. Ultimately, the two artists offer nothing but good energy that can be radiated through any airwave.