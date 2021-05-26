Conte’s Inter future in doubt over transfer dispute, wage reductions

Inter Milan president Steven Zhang has defended their split with Antonio Conte. Conte walked out on Inter just days after winning the Scudetto. Zhang said, “From the first moment we took over at Inter, we thought Conte would be the best coach for our project and two years ago, we finally managed to bring him to the Nerazzurri. I remain convinced Conte is a winning coach and that's the reason we invested so much on him and the team over the last two years.