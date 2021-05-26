Conte’s Inter future in doubt over transfer dispute, wage reductions
Antonio Conte could be on the move again — perhaps back to the Premier League — over a brewing transfer dispute with Inter Milan’s owners. Having just won Inter Milan the Serie A title and ended Juventus’ nine-year reign as champions in only his second season in charge, one might think Conte not only have the full support of the club’s owners to retain his existing squad, but perhaps even the financial backing to add to it as the Nerazzurri eye a deep run in next season’s UEFA Champions League.soccer.nbcsports.com