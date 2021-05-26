The Tomorrow War Trailer Released by Amazon

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Dave Filoni surely continues to prove how amazing Star Wars: The Bad Batch is as the series furthers into the story more and more. Having the show as a spin-off and a sequel to Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the series patches up the time as it shows what happened after the Clone War. As Episode 7 is underway, here is everything you need to know to be prepared, get your countdown ready with the release date and time, and make sure you don’t miss anything in the series!