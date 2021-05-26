The Tomorrow War Trailer Released by Amazon
Tomorrow has finally arrived. Well, more specifically, the trailer for a movie called The Tomorrow War. The newest movie starring Chris Pratt, from The LEGO Batman Movie director Chris McKay, was originally supposed to hit theaters this year but was ultimately sold to Amazon for a streaming debut on Prime Video. The film is now set to arrive in July, and with a little more than a month to go, Amazon is letting movie fans know what they can expect.comicbook.com