The Tomorrow War Trailer Released by Amazon

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow has finally arrived. Well, more specifically, the trailer for a movie called The Tomorrow War. The newest movie starring Chris Pratt, from The LEGO Batman Movie director Chris McKay, was originally supposed to hit theaters this year but was ultimately sold to Amazon for a streaming debut on Prime Video. The film is now set to arrive in July, and with a little more than a month to go, Amazon is letting movie fans know what they can expect.

In THE TOMORROW WAR, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is a high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt).Determined to save the world for his daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the past.