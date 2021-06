Atlanta loves brunch. These recent additions to the local breakfast circuit provide even more reason to rise and shine — any day of the week. If you happen to catch Netflix’s new “High on the Hog: How African American Food Transformed America,” you’ll hear narrator Stephen Satterfield reference fried catfish and spaghetti, a soul-food pairing I haven’t seen much in restaurants. At the newish downtown spot Breakfast at Barney’s — which offers pancakes with edible gold; a $1,000 feast for four with two bottles of champagne; and other pricey items — my gaze went straight to the spicy spaghetti with cornmeal-crusted catfish. I couldn’t look away until I tried it.