“People seldom eulogize the wisdom and virtues of their fathers, but to excuse some folly or wickedness of their own. ... America is false to the past, false to the present, and solemnly binds herself to be false to the future. There is not a nation on the earth guilty of practices, more shocking and bloody, than are the people of these United States.” — Frederick Douglass in "What To The Slave Is The Fourth Of July?"