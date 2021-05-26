Cancel
Hopewell, NJ

Hopewell Township community forum on cannabis highlights concerns and next steps

By ANDREW HARRISON, Staff Writer
Hopewell Valley News
Hopewell Valley News
 17 days ago
A decision has not been made yet by the Hopewell Township Committee on whether to opt in or opt out of any aspect of New Jersey’s licensing for recreational cannabis. A community forum was recently held to discuss the topic, concerns and next steps. The forum, which occurred on May 20, featured Attorney Scott Miccio, Police Director Robert Karmazin, Hopewell Valley Regional Superintendent of Schools Thomas Smith, and residents.

