Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

WhatsApp Sues India Government, Says New Digital Rules A Threat To Privacy

By Meera Suresh
Posted by 
IBTimes
IBTimes
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WhatsApp argues the traceability provision is unconstitutional. It has pleaded to prevent criminal liability for non-compliance. Google and YouTube said they will aim to comply with the new rules. WhatsApp is taking India Government to court over new digital rules in its largest market, which the popular messaging app says...

www.ibtimes.com
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Right To Privacy#Blog#Digital Privacy#Facebook Privacy#Information Privacy#The Delhi High Court#Ndtv#The Indian Express#Signal Telegram#India Government#Instagram#The Delhi Police#Government Of India#End To End Encryption#Valid Legal Requests#Social Media Platforms#Criminal Liability#Regulators#Requirements#Scrutiny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Technology
Country
India
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Google
Related
Internetptcnews.tv

Facebook, Google, and WhatsApp agree to comply with new IT rules

The social media giants Facebook, Google, and WhatsApp have agreed to comply with the Centre’s new IT rules. As per the guidelines, these companies have decided to appoint statutory officers which was a mandate under the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. As per the report,...
Internetthewestonforum.com

New data protection rules – Whatsapp is backing down again

Facebook’s chat service does not penalize Whatsapp users who do not accept the new data protection regulations. At the moment, Whatsapp users will have no consequences if they do not agree to the new data protection provisions of the chat service. A Facebook spokesperson said on Friday that there are no plans currently to restrict their jobs on the tech blogs “The Next Web” and “The Verge.”
Internettechgig.com

Government recording data; WhatsApp 3 red ticks myth busted

As per the viral messages, social media accounts will be recording the calls of the users and monitored under the new IT rules. The new IT rules are implemented for the social media platforms and the giants like Facebook and. have agreed to implement them as well. However, there has...
Cell Phonestrue-tech.net

Whatsapp caves in: retracts reduced functionality post refusing privacy policy

For months now, WhatsApp has been notifying users about the change in its privacy policy. Apparently, the Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp even said that they will hold some of the features on the app as ransom until the user doesn’t accept the updated privacy policy. Cut to now, WhatsApp seems to have a change of heart and now, it has released attempts to force users to sign up for the new privacy policy.
Worldtelugubulletin.com

We will abide by the new IT rules in India, says Twitter

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) The Delhi High Court gave a huge shock to Twitter. It is learned that Amit Acharya has recently filed a petition in the High Court through lawyers Akash Vajpayee and Manish Kumar alleging Twitter is in non-compliance with the provisions of the IT Act recently brought by the Central Government.
Internetkeralakaumudi.com

Government gives final notice to Twitter for compliance with new IT rules

​​​​​NEW DELHI: The government on Saturday issued a final notice to social media platform Twitter for compliance with the new Information Technology (IT) rules, 2021. — In the notice, the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) said, "it is dismayed to note that your (Twitter's) responses to the ministry's letters neither address the clarifications sought by this ministry nor indicate full compliance with the rules."
Cell PhonesTelegraph

WhatsApp will no longer punish you if you refuse its new privacy policy

WhatsApp has reversed its plans to penalise users who did not agree to its controversial new privacy policy after suffering mass defections to rival apps and opposition from several governments. The Facebook-owned messaging app had previously said that users would gradually lose access to key features if they did not...
Cell PhonesEntrepreneur

Not always: WhatsApp reconsiders and will not force you to accept its new privacy policy

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. On May 15, the deadline for accepting the new WhatsApp privacy policy was met. The platform warned that users who rejected the update would gradually lose the functions of the app until their account was unusable. However, after months of standing firm in their position, they chose to reconsider and now they say that there will always be no negative consequences.
InternetPosted by
SlashGear

Facebook backtracks, won’t limit WhatsApp over privacy policy

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy rollout has been messy and confusing, and it doesn’t look like that’ll change any time soon. The new policy finally rolled out on May 15 — after Facebook had said that while it wouldn’t delete accounts that didn’t accept the new policy, those accounts would eventually lose access to some features. Now, only a couple of weeks later, the company has changed its mind.
Technologystreetfightmag.com

Apple’s New Privacy Rules Are Here. Are Mobile Advertisers Ready for Them?

With Apple’s privacy changes finally live in the form of iOS 14.5 availability, a question must be asked — how ready are advertisers for these changes? Our data indicates that most aren’t ready. In June 2020, Apple announced a new privacy framework, App Tracking Transparency, which would serve users prompts...
Internetpogowasright.org

Facebook Backs Down from Forced WhatsApp Privacy Changes

WhatsApp previously threatened sanctions against users who would not accept the company’s new terms of use with weaker privacy protections, but backed down late Friday after a coalition of groups from around the world protested. Burcu Kilic, digital rights program director for Public Citizen, released the following statement in response: “Thank you for stopping what you never should have started. Now please also undo what you coerced millions of people into accepting.” In 2014, EPIC and the Center for Digital Democracy warned the FTC that Facebook routinelyincorporates user data from companies it acquires and that WhatsApp users objected to the acquisition. The FTC approved the merger but told EPIC and CDD that “if the acquisition is completed and WhatsApp fails to honor these promises, both companies could be in violation of Section 5 of the FTC Act and potentially the FTC’s order against Facebook.”
InternetEntrepreneur

WhatsApp Business Adds New Features

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Do you use WhatsApp Business in your business or are you thinking of acquiring it? Facebook announced changes to this platform, and now it will be faster to manage an account for your business.
Worldjurist.org

India high court orders Twitter to comply with new technology rules

Justice Rekha Palli in the Delhi High Court in India ordered US social media giant Twitter to comply with the country’s recently-enacted technology rules on Monday after it allegedly failed to appoint a Resident Grievance Officer (RGO). A petition to the court alleged Twitter had not been complying with the...
ReligionCounter Punch

India’s Hindu Nationalist Government Targets Muslims With New Regulations

After abolishing the full state status of Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir and downgrading it to a Union Territory status, India’s Hindu religious Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is targeting another Muslim dominated small island which draws widepread protest from all walks of life. Lakshadweep,...
Businesslegalreader.com

Google Employees Sue Company Over Data Privacy Concerns

Updated documents in a lawsuit against Google reveal that company leaders knew how difficult Google was making it for smartphone users to keep their location data private. According to a lawsuit filed against Google, company leaders were aware of “how difficult the company had made it for smartphone users to keep their location data private.” The suit further alleges the company continued to collect “location data even when users turned off various location-sharing settings, made popular privacy settings harder to find, and even pressured LG and other phone makers into hiding settings precisely because users liked them.”