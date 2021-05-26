Cancel
New lockdown looming as COVID-19 second wave rises

By NELSON MANDELA
pmldaily.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAMPALA – The government is highly considering the initiation of another lockdown if the covid-19 second wave is to be contained. The revelation was made by the Ministry of health Permanent Secretary Dr Diana Atwine on Wednesday morning. “It cannot be ruled out because for us life comes first, if...

