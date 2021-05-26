The Ultimate Guide To Argentinian Barbecue, a Parade of Slow-Roasted Meats
A parade of slow-roasted meats accompanied with herbaceous chimichurri sauce, Argentinian grilling is one of the most delicious styles of barbecue in the world. Known as asado, this form of barbecue is most common in Argentina and Uruguay. Meat is a way of life in Argentina as the average Argentinian consumes an incredible 125.6 pounds of beef a year, coming in second place behind Uruguay in per-capita beef consumption.www.themanual.com