Businessman, driver arrested for ‘stealing’ motor vehicle number plates
KABALE – Police in Kabale have arrested two suspects and are hunting for several others in connection to terrorizing areas of Kigezi by stealing motor vehicle number plates. The suspects have been identified as Christmas Dominic commonly known as Chris 27 years, businessman dealing in motor vehicles and resident of Bugarama village Buhara sub county Kabale district and Arnold Kwasiima 30 years, a driver and resident of Mparo village Nyarurambi parish Rwamucucu sub county Rukiga district.www.pmldaily.com