Businessman, driver arrested for ‘stealing’ motor vehicle number plates

A Roseburg man was jailed for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Tuesday. A report from Roseburg Police said at 10:45 a.m. 37-year old Joshua Teske was contacted after allegedly taking a vehicle that that had the keys in it and was parked in the 1000 block of Northeast Cedar Street. The report said the vehicle belonged to a relative but Teske was never given permission to use it. Additional charges of second-degree criminal trespass and for driving while suspended-misdemeanor were added. The vehicle was returned to its owner.