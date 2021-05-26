From Atwater Village to East LA, more people are walking and dying on L.A. freeways

The sight of a pedestrian walking alongside Eastside freeways or even dashing across traffic lanes has become more common. And so have pedestrian fatalities. In early April, for example, a 39-year-old homeless Latino man was fatally struck by a vehicle after he’d been walking in the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Atwater Village. The very next day another pedestrian was run down and killed on the westbound 60 Freeway in East Los Angeles near the Lorena Street on-ramp.