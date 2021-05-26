Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

From Atwater Village to East LA, more people are walking and dying on L.A. freeways

By Barry Lank
theeastsiderla.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sight of a pedestrian walking alongside Eastside freeways or even dashing across traffic lanes has become more common. And so have pedestrian fatalities. In early April, for example, a 39-year-old homeless Latino man was fatally struck by a vehicle after he’d been walking in the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway in Atwater Village. The very next day another pedestrian was run down and killed on the westbound 60 Freeway in East Los Angeles near the Lorena Street on-ramp.

www.theeastsiderla.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Traffic
City
Atwater, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
City
East Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Lanes#Traffic Deaths#Latino#Metro La Programs#Chp#Eastsider#L A Freeways#La Freeways#Atwater Village#Eastside Freeways#L A County#Walking#Freeway Entrances#East La#Central Los Angeles#Pedestrians#Pedestrian Deaths#Speeding Traffic#Pedestrian Fatalities#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Los Angeles, CARecord

'We feel we have the right person': Los Angeles officials arrest suspect in Palisades Fire

Los Angeles officials said Monday that they have apprehended the person believed to have ignited the Palisades Fire in a mountainous area on the western part of the city. The arson suspect was arrested Sunday at 2:30 p.m. near the fire zone after a previous person was detained and released, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas said at a Monday morning news conference.
Los Angeles, CAnbcpalmsprings.com

Arson suspect arrested in uncontrolled fire burning near Los Angeles

An arson suspect in custody is believed to be responsible for starting the uncontrolled Palisades Fire in Southern California that began over the weekend, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. The Palisades Fire has prompted ongoing evacuation orders and warnings in a zone about 20 miles west of downtown...
Los Angeles County, CAJanesville Gazette

Arson suspect arrested in Pacific Palisades fire

LOS ANGELES — A suspect has been arrested in the arson investigation into the Pacific Palisades fire, authorities said Monday. An arson investigation led officials to at least two people, one of whom was released and the other of whom was questioned Saturday night, officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said at a briefing. The person has been arrested and is being given medical treatment, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Two Hospitalized After Vehicle Collides With Wall In Santa Clarita Parking Lot

Two individuals were sent to the hospital Monday after their vehicle collided with a wall in a Santa Clarita parking lot. Around 12:25 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision in a parking lot of a business on Avenue Crocker near Avenue Hall in the Valencia Industrial Center, said Franklin Lopez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Orange County, CAmynewsla.com

Caltrans Announces $40 Million Investment In Los Angeles And Orange Counties

The California Transportation Commission allocated more than $39 million to Los Angeles County transportation infrastructure projects and more than $1 million toward improvements in Orange County, Caltrans announced Monday. Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority got the most funding, $27.8 million, to buy 78 light rail vehicles, with the option...
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Gym Evacuated in Canoga Park Area

A gym in Canoga Park was evacuated Monday after a problem was reported about a possible excess of chlorine in the swimming pool area. A hazardous materials team was sent to the 22000 block of West Sherman Way about 1 p.m., and efforts were underway to check the level of chlorine, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Los Angeles, CAfoxla.com

Arson investigation underway in Pacific Palisades

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Monday that the person suspected of starting a massive wildfire in Pacific Palisades was arrested over the weekend. The suspect continues to recover at a local hospital as fire crews on Monday entered the third day of the firefight.
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Sheriff’s Department To Hold Active Shooter Training At Castaic Lake In Santa Clarita

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department (LASD) is scheduled to hold active shooter training at Castaic Lake on Tuesday. On Tuesday, May 19, the LASD Parks Bureau, with the help of the LASD Tactics and Survival unit, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and other agencies, is scheduled to be taking part in active shooter training at Castaic Lake Recreation located at 32132 Castaic Lake Drive in Castaic, according to Department officials.