X-Men #21 ends the first ongoing X-Men series of the Krakoan era. As the issue itself alludes to, this is hardly the end for the X-Men but a new beginning as the first official X-Men team to emerge from this brave new world debuts. That introduction highlights how odd a 21-issue X-Men comic is without any X-Men. Yet, the issue also puts writer Jonathan Hickman's thoughts about the X-Men into more explicit focus. It's a story of dichotomies, where democracies and empires, dreams and realities sit side-by-side, making for an intriguing turning point in the larger mutant saga and a suitable punctuation mark that makes the often episodic series that preceded it more thematically coherent.