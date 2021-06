After her participation in a St. Louis debutante ball that's has its foundations in early 20th Century racism and anti-Semitism came to light on social media, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper has taken to social media to address the matter. In an Instagram post that went live earlier today, the actress wrote that she was not aware of the event's history but did not use that t justify it- stating that "ignorance is no excuse." During her freshmen year at Princeton University in 1999, Kemper was a contestant in the Veiled Prophet Ball and would go on to be crowned the "Queen of Love and Beauty." Except here's the huge problem, Founded in 1878, the ball barred Black and Jewish Americans from participating- with the organization behind it having been partly created in "response to growing labor unrest in the city, much of it involving cooperation between white and Black workers."