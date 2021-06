Compassion means to suffer together. According to several resources, it is defined as the feeling that arises when one is confronted with another’s suffering and feel motivated to relieve the suffering. Compassion is not the same as empathy or altruism, even though the impressions are related. Empathy refers more generally to our ability to feel the emotions of another person or perceive an issue as someone else. Compassion is when those feelings and thoughts lead us to the desire to help. Altruism is the kind, selfless behavior often prompted by feelings of compassion. A person can feel compassion, yet not act on it. Altruism is not always motivated to help.