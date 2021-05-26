‘New Mutants’ #18 is about the family we are born into and the family we choose

Did you also binge watch The Family Man 2 over the weekend or are you normal? If this statement feels too much, you can blame it on FOMO (Srikant Tiwari would know!) and peer pressure. Everyone around you is watching it, because of the consensus the Season 1 was amazing. And you gotta watch it too, in time, to dodge any spoilers and be a part of the conversation. So what is the conversation? Is TFM 2 breaking that sequel curse or not? Well, I’m here with my two cents. The Family Man 2, created by Raj & DK and written by written by Suman Kumar, Suparn S. Varma and Raj & DK, stars Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a senior analyst of TASC (Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell), which is part of the NIA (National Investigation Agency). The series returns with Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Vedant Sinha, Ashlesha Thakur, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Dalip Tahil, Shahab Ali, Darshan Kumar and Sharad Kelkar. There’s also some new blood joining in, led by Samantha Akkineni, who plays the main antagonist Raji, alongside Seema Biswas, Vipin Sharma, Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami, N. Alagamperumal, Uday Mahesh, Abhishek Shankar and the late Asif Basra.