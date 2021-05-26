Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Cleveland OH 423 AM EDT Wed May 26 2021 OHZ003-006>014-017>023-027>033-036>038-047-089-PAZ001>003-270830- Lucas-Wood-Ottawa-Sandusky-Erie-Lorain-Cuyahoga-Lake-Geauga- Ashtabula Inland-Hancock-Seneca-Huron-Medina-Summit-Portage-Trumbull- Wyandot-Crawford-Richland-Ashland-Wayne-Stark-Mahoning-Marion-Morrow- Holmes-Knox-Ashtabula Lakeshore-Northern Erie-Southern Erie- 423 AM EDT Wed May 26 2021 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north central Ohio, northeast Ohio, northwest Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. There is a slight risk for strong to severe thunderstorms to develop with a cold front moving across the region Wednesday afternoon and evening. The potential for severe storms will be conditional if the atmosphere can destabilize enough during the afternoon after morning showers and cloud cover. The best area for severe storms will be east of I-77. The main hazard of severe weather will be isolated damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and marginal large hail up to quarter size. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.