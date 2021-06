Sometimes, when we find ourselves in front of a particularly challenging obstacle, our spirit dampens down, and we begin to feel incompetent. If you ever find yourself in a similar situation and wonder whether it’s worth facing the challenge or not, you aren’t alone. However, this is exactly the time to persevere and push yourself up to meet the challenge head-on. To do this, you might need an added incentive, and reading uplifting quotes could just be just the thing you need to keep you motivated. Here are seven motivational quotes that are guaranteed to lift your spirit and keep you going no matter what life holds for you.