‘Heroes Reborn’ #4 takes epic to the nth degree

By David Brooke
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Heroes Reborn has been outstanding, swing-for-the-fences event storytelling. We’re talking about the kind of comics that throw you in the deep end and delight with ideas that wouldn’t feel out of place in Saturday morning cartoons, but under the premise of another universe make sense. So far, Jason Aaron has used the first three issues of this event to focus on a different character in the Squadron Supreme, and this week Doctor Spectrum gets the focus. All rendered by the incredible James Stokoe. Nuff said?

