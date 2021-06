I think we can all collectively agree that the Season 5 finale for This Is Us was absolutely bonkers. While the whole wedding day of Kate and Kevin, in and of itself, was ridiculously crazy and there was so much drama, none of us expected that twist at the very end of the show. At the end of the Season 5 finale, we flash forward to five years in the future, and Kate is getting married to someone else, with several other questions popping up as the scene when on.