Brandi Carlile and NIVA to Receive Special Honors at Clio Music Awards

On March 6, 2020, days into a growing concern and mere weeks away from a full-blown pandemic, Brandy Clark released Your Life Is A Record. The third album from the Washington state native featured the kind of savvy phrasing and emotionally observational narratives that have earned her recognition from the biggest bodies in music, but it also marked a unique turning point. Long adept at bringing the larger world and its myriad of problems into focus through her warm and strikingly pure lyrics, Your Life Is A Record firmly places Clark in the role of the beholder and showcases an artist exercising her full powers. Clark’s plans to tour on the album’s success (including GRAMMY noms for Best Country Album and Best Country Solo Performance) were derailed by COVID-19, but she’s remained productive and anxious throughout the last year, and on March 5th, a day shy of its year anniversary, Clark released Your Life Is A Record Deluxe. The upgrade improves on the original formula with live cuts recorded during the pandemic, special guests, and new songs, including two new tracks produced by Brandi Carlile. With more new music in the works and a tour scheduled to begin in the fall, Brandy Clark is primed to drop the stylus and get back to spinning.