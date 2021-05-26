Cancel
People Are Being Very Weird on Dating Apps Right Now

By Jenny Singer
Glamour
Glamour
 17 days ago
Reentering dating apps after months away is strangely reassuring—the world has changed, but the gang’s all still here. My hair catches the wind rippling from the 12 flag emoji in Doug’s profile. I pay my solemn respects to the many fish that have been clubbed to death to communicate a certain sense of outdoorsiness. Games of Two Truths and a Lie stretch before me like a lazy trail of vapor behind a jumbo jet. Maybe soon I will consent to play Catan with a “doggo” in the home of a man who identifies as “the little spoon.” Who knows? The world is my oyster (which you had better like eating, on our spontaneous adventures!).

Redefining fulfillment for women.

