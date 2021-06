Tesla never ceases to amaze us. Initially, it was their electric cars, and now Musk has opened up about Tesla’s one of the most powerful supercomputers. The computer offers 1.8 exaFLOPs of power, equivalent to 1,800 petaFLOps, or 1.8 quintillion floating-point operations per second. Mind you, this is not the Dojo that Elon Musk teased last year while it was being developed. He also called it a beast and stated that it can process genuinely vast amounts of video data to train its autopilot technology.