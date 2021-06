Back when the pandemic hit, what seems like ages ago, hit many people in different ways. For the radio station, we were forced to close our business office on March 23rd 2020. Many of our staff where sent home. Some were able to work from home, some found other employment. The on-air broadcasters (aka DJ's) and a few other skeleton staff kept coming in, to keep the music and programs playing, and keep the valley rockin' through out the tough times. Our job responsibilities changed. The few that kept coming in found themselves doing more on the engineering side as well as our station promotions. Heck, even car maintenance had to be handled by people who didn't normally work on cars (and probably still shouldn't).