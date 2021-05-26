Cancel
I Miss My Soviet Diafilm Projector

By Marina Galperina
Gizmodo
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy the time I was born in 1987, the filmstrip projector was already vintage: a musty, overheating box with a brittle lightbulb glowing yellow out of the vent. For the Soviet Union public, the once widely popular tech could not compete with VHS, but I was not interested in VHS. I preferred to hole up in the dark with the rickety Diafilm projector whenever I could negotiate some privacy in the two-room apartment our family of four shared, curtains drawn.

