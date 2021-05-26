County accepts prison-alternative grant terms

Fayette County Public Health recently released the following restaurant inspections:. Wendys #800134, 530 Clinton Ave., complaint inspection. Violations/ comments: a complaint was received by a customer concerning slippery floor in dining area. Consulted with store manager about 1:30 p.m. and she stated that she would have an employee mop the floor immediately. The facility was inspected about 4:15 p.m. Slippery floor was present as if they had mopped. Spoke to manager Miranda and she was told that the floor was still slightly slippery, so she had an employee mop the floor again. Nonfood contact surfaces must be cleaned frequently to prevent soil accumulation.