County accepts prison-alternative grant terms
In a recent Fayette County Commissioners' meeting, terms were accepted in relation to a prison-alternative program for grant funds. The terms were of the Targeted Community Alternative to Prison through the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Division of Parole and Community Services, Bureau of Community Services. The T-CAP program is designed to reduce or divert the number of persons committed to state penal institution and/or detained in and/or committed to local correction agencies.