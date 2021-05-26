Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

This cloud-based service lets you track reckless, unsafe drones in real-time

By Ishveena Singh
dronedj.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t like unfriendly drones buzzing over your property? Don’t know how to detect a malicious drone intruding in your airspace? Well, all you need to do is hop on the internet, because the world’s first cloud-based drone detection software is here to help you track down invasive, reckless drones in real time.

dronedj.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#North America#Commercial Drones#Drone Missions#Internet Security#Cloud#Technology Company#Unsafe Drone Activity#Precise Drone Tracking#Reckless Drones#Unfriendly Drones#Instant Tracking#Airspace Security Company#Expensive Hardware#Illegal Missions#Cars#Airport Operations#Risk Assessments#Smuggling Contraband
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

Building A Node.js Based CLI For Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Tracking

As we already know the whole world is suffering from COVID-19 and the vaccinations are going in full swing everywhere. Finding a slot is getting tougher in our country India as we have a huge population to be vaccinated. Numerous times we have to go to CoWin site to search for a slot and slots are always full. It is pretty time-consuming and irritating. Being a developer, I thought most of the time is usually spent by us in the terminal so why can't we have a basic terminal-based app to save time. So this post will help you in two ways.
Technologycisco.com

The rush to cloud based VDI, will customers stay?

IT executives have experienced few absolute drop-dead dates to implement new services in their careers. Many of us remember the excitement Y2K caused the industry as time marched on at the turn of the century over 20 years ago. Technology teams had to deliver by January 1, 2000, and they did! Last March, COVID had the same impact. Overnight, IT organizations had to enable their workforces to work from home on almost any connected device they had available. To provide a Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) to meet this challenge, many companies set up shop with a major cloud vendor such as Azure or AWS. To justify this choice, they highlighted:
Softwarescmagazine.com

Self-service tool claims to execute cloud-based data access in five minutes

DevSecOps company Satori on Thursday announced a self-service data access capability that it says cuts down cloud-based data access from a manual, three-week process that requires database administrators to a five-minute task that any business user can do.p[. Today, enterprise data access requires workers and managers who need data to...
SoftwareComputerworld

It’s not me, it’s you: How to keep up with Microsoft cloud services trouble

Microsoft 365’s hosted email recently had an issue where it filtered out proper email, wrongly designating it as junk mail. While the problem was remedied quickly, it highlighted something important: with cloud services so prevalent now, you need to know just who to blame when a problem occurs. If a cloud service is down, how can you determine whether the issue is with it — or with you?
Cell Phonesxda-developers

【Toolkit】A Free Cloud Debugging and Cloud Testing Services for Huawei Developers

The Cloud Debugging and Cloud Testing services provided by HMS Toolkit allow developers to debug and test apps on a wide selection of remote real devices before releasing apps on HUAWEI AppGallery. Such devices are located in special testing centers throughout the world, including in China, Western Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and Russia. Let's take a look at Cloud Debugging and Cloud Testing in more detail.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Location Based Services And Real Time Location Systems Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | Cisco Systems (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), IBM

Los Angeles, United State, – including Q4 analysis The report named, Global Location Based Services And Real Time Location Systems Market has been added to the archive of market research studies by JCMR. The industry experts and researchers have offered reliable and precise analysis of the Location Based Services And Real Time Location Systemsin view of numerous aspects such as growth factors, challenges, limitations, developments, trends, and growth opportunities. This report will surely act as a handy instrument for the market participants to develop effective strategies with an aim to reinforce their market positions. This report offers pin-point analysis of the changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Global Location Based Services And Real Time Location Systems Market.
Aerospace & Defenserunwaygirlnetwork.com

Press Release: Avionica and SmartSky partner on real-time data services

Avionica and SmartSky Networks announced today that they have formed a landmark partnership to deliver a new and advanced class of data-focused services for aviation. Avionica has proven leadership with onboard data collection. The SmartSky network, launching later this year, will provide superior high bandwidth, low latency connectivity to and from aircraft, and a secure data sharing exchange, Skytelligence®. Together, Avionica and SmartSky will enable the concurrent transfer of critical operational telematic data for aircraft and unleash the full potential of the emerging connected aircraft ecosystem for MROs, Aircraft OEMs and fleet operators. This convergence of technologies by the two companies will significantly improve information gathering and sharing for the industry.
Aerospace & Defensearxiv.org

ADTrack: Target-Aware Dual Filter Learning for Real-Time Anti-Dark UAV Tracking

Prior correlation filter (CF)-based tracking methods for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have virtually focused on tracking in the daytime. However, when the night falls, the trackers will encounter more harsh scenes, which can easily lead to tracking failure. In this regard, this work proposes a novel tracker with anti-dark function (ADTrack). The proposed method integrates an efficient and effective low-light image enhancer into a CF-based tracker. Besides, a target-aware mask is simultaneously generated by virtue of image illumination variation. The target-aware mask can be applied to jointly train a target-focused filter that assists the context filter for robust tracking. Specifically, ADTrack adopts dual regression, where the context filter and the target-focused filter restrict each other for dual filter learning. Exhaustive experiments are conducted on typical dark sceneries benchmark, consisting of 37 typical night sequences from authoritative benchmarks, i.e., UAVDark, and our newly constructed benchmark UAVDark70. The results have shown that ADTrack favorably outperforms other state-of-the-art trackers and achieves a real-time speed of 34 frames/s on a single CPU, greatly extending robust UAV tracking to night scenes.
Softwareatoallinks.com

Cloud PBX Services

Cloud PBX System: A Simple Guide to Understand What is Could PBX & How it Works?. The term Cloud PBX has been in use for as long as communications over the internet date back. It’s a history of revolutionizing communication methods that have shaped today’s businesses’ needs & wants & helped all ventures in achieving a better output by utilizing systems like Cloud PBX to its core. It’s not an overstatement to say that businesses have got successful portfolios because of the Cloud PBX system, along with many other things. Such is the importance of having a modernized hosted PBX phone network.
ComputersAndroid Headlines

Is Your Data Safe on Cloud Services And How Much Cloud Storage Do You Really Need?

As the world becomes more digitized, a lot of our personal information is compromised on our hard drives, simply because it’s not as hard as you think for a hacker to access a WiFi account. This is why in all likelihood you or someone you know has had their personal information stolen. Cloud data platforms offer an extra level of security, but as we saw in the fappening scandal and others, concerns about cloud security are not some paranoid delusion.
ComputersCIO

IT Services Should Save You Time … Not Take Up More of It

What would you do with one more hour in your workday?. The possibilities seem endless. You could finally take that online course to hone a new skill. Or dig into that not-so-urgent project that has lingered too long on your to-do list. Maybe you would take the time to ponder new approaches to problem-solving or creative planning that you never have time to consider.
SoftwareStreamingMedia.com

EEG Video Launches CDI Alta to Support Live Captioning for AWS Cloud Digital Interface, Streamlining Real-Time Captioning for Uncompressed Live Video Over IP

EEG Video, the leader in closed captioning technology, has announced the launch of CDI Alta. This latest update to EEG’s popular Alta IP Video Captioning Encoder extends its support to Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Cloud Digital Interface (CDI), making it easier and more affordable than ever for content creators to caption cloud-based live video production.
Real EstateL.A. Weekly

Feely Group is Making Cloud Based Real Estate the “New Norm”

C​loud-based technology is upending the business world as we know. Cloud-based software and applications are spanning over most industries and making the market more accessible and easier to navigate. This holds incredibly true for real estate, and Ottawa-based Feely Group is making cloud-based real estate the new norm through their innovative business and model and offerings.
Health Servicestechxplore.com

Drone with 3D mapping tech gives first responders near real-time data

The international ResponDrone project has integrated into its situation awareness system for emergency situations a near real-time 3D mapping solution to provide on-site emergency teams with tools that will help them to better evaluate their working environment. The upgraded ResponDrone System will provide accurate location information to first responders, especially...
SoftwareStamford Advocate

VLogic Systems, Inc. Announces Integrated Real-Time Tracking

VLogic integrates real-time tracking system into its facility management software. VLogic Systems, Inc., a leading integrated workspace management software SaaS provider, today announced the integration of real-time space occupancy tracking functionality in VLogic’s pioneering, drawings-centric facility management solution, VLogicFM™. “We have integrated real-time tracking into our architectural drawings-based space management...
Computerspaloaltonetworks.com

Simplifying Identity-Based Security in a Cloud-First World

An all-encompassing Zero Trust approach to network security is critical for safeguarding productivity in the new reality of remote, mobile and hybrid work. To achieve Zero Trust Network Security, you need to be able to easily and consistently secure users across your branch, data center, public clouds and remote workforce. How do you consistently identify your users when the identity is fragmented in so many different identity stores, like Active Directory (on-premises), Okta (cloud), Azure AD (cloud) and more? According to ESG report Trends in IAM: Cloud-driven Identities" December 2020, 87% of organizations are already moving or plan to move to cloud-based identity sources in the next 24 months. Put another way, enterprises in this day and age find it difficult to consistently verify users and enforce identity-based security at all times.
ElectronicsForConstructionPros.com

Skyward Integration with Pix4D Provides Ability to Turn Drone Data into 2D Maps and 3D Models

Skyward, A Verizon company, announced its integration with Pix4D, giving customers the ability to turn drone data into 2D maps and 3D models. Enterprises and drone pilots can now plan flights, receive approval to fly in controlled airspace with LAANC, fly with Skyward’s InFlight ground control station, and process data using Pix4D — all from within the Skyward platform.
Electronicsnationalcybersecuritynews.today

The dangers of Apple AirTags and how to ensure you are not being tracked – General – Hardware – Services – Software | #ios | #apple | #iossecurity

While technology is supposed to aid us in our everyday lives, it can also jeopardise the quality and security of our lives if used in the wrong way. Serious privacy concerns are being raised over the live tracking of people with AirTags. At the time of Apple’s launch of the product in Australia in April, many experts in the field including myself voiced our concerns about how these seemingly ‘helpful’ everyday devices could be exploited in extraordinarily sinister ways.