I used to understand how the economy works. I would write about food and wine, Food & Wine paid me, and then I'd use that money to buy things—like food and wine. It all made sense. But in the past year, GameStop stock went through the roof, an NFT sold for $69 million, and Dogecoin is up 8,000 percent. Apparently, anything is possible: So of course a BTS Chicken McNugget has been bid up to over $50,000 on eBay simply because it looks like a character from the video game "Among Us." These days, that practically sounds like a good investment!