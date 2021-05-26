Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

New Georgia football facility to play pivotal role in massive June

By Connor Riley
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZK38N_0aBuHayH00

There’s been very little news regarding Georgia’s new $80 million football facility.

That’s probably by design, given the role the new building will play for the Bulldogs starting in June.

To date, we’ve only seen two short teaser trailers with regards to the building. On May 17, a video was tweeted of coaches moving into their offices. On May 20, the Georgia football account released a video of players touring the building. The trailer focusing largely on the reactions of the players as opposed to the new facility itself.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Georgia#American Football#Bulldogs#Cox Media Group#June#Trailer#Video#Pic#Design#News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportsfromtherumbleseat.com

Georgia Tech Football: Show Me the Money

As Opinion Week rolls on today, let’s start with a simple question: do you like money?. You might be asking yourself, “well, what is my favorite sports blog doing this morning asking me about my finances?” — bear with me. Do you like money?. I know the answer: of course...
Georgia StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Georgia football recruiting: Who’s visiting today on June 2

Georgia had a landmark day for the 2021 roster with the additions of Arik Gilbert and Derion Kendrick on Tuesday. That bodes well for the current outlook of the program. It was also a good day for the future of the program. The Bulldogs opened their doors in front of another $80 million well spent in facility upgrades for the program.
Georgia StatePosted by
12up

Georgia landing Arik Gilbert is a massive get

Kirby Smart and his coaching staff continue to do the unthinkable out on the recruiting trail. On Tuesday, the team picked up two massive commitments from the transfer portal. Indeed, fans are jacked up. First, former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick announced his commitment. Then, former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert...
Georgia Statechatsports.com

Georgia football player card: RB James Cook

Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook is projected to start for the Dawgs in obvious passing situations. Cook, who was Georgia’s fourth-leading receiver last season, finished his 2020 campaign with 16 catches for 225 yards. Cook is Todd Monken’s most versatile back. He can run between the tackles and is...
NFLWTOP

U.Md.’s new football facility upgrades expectations

While it’s nice to score on any possession in college football, long sustained scoring drives are usually the most fulfilling. Not only do they result in points on the scoreboard, but they also give the offense a sense of accomplishment in executing the game plan. The recently constructed Jones-Hill House...
Georgia StatePosted by
WGAU

10 early thoughts on Georgia football-Clemson opener

We are now less than 100 days from the start of the Georgia football season. And the first game of 2021 figures to be the most anticipated contest of the regular season. The Bulldogs will take on the Clemson Tigers on Sept. 4 in Charlotte. The game will have a College Football Playoff-level intensity, as the two teams will likely be ranked in the top-10 to start the year.
Georgia State247Sports

Daran Branch no longer with Georgia football team

Another defensive back inked by Georgia in the 2020 class has left the program. Dawgs247 has learned that Daran Branch, a redshirt freshman who appeared in two games at cornerback a season ago, is no longer with the team and has been absent for quite some time. It is unclear at this time whether or not Branch plans on playing football in the future. His name is not currently in the NCAA's student-athlete transfer portal. He is no longer included on UGA's official roster at GeorgiaDogs.com.
High SchoolDadeville Record

Gabe Benton adjusts to new role within BRHS football program

Gabe Benton had never played a snap at quarterback for the Wildcats until the spring game, but there were flashes under center in the new offense that kept fans on their toes. Benton says that it was exciting to be under center for the first time during the spring game.
Georgia StateUSA Today

Highlights: Georgia football commit Jalon Walker

Four-star outside linebacker Jalon Walker has already committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. The class of 2022 linebacker dominated in a winning state championship effort (in football) this spring. The four-star prospect picked Georgia over Clemson, Alabama, UNC and other top college football programs. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker is ranked the...
NFLfootballscoop.com

Jacksonville Jaguars unveil plan for new standalone football facility

The Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday unveiled plans for a massive, near half-billion dollar investment into its facilities and the city of Jacksonville. It's a major step forward for a franchise many assumed was biding its time for a full-time move to London, a retail development that would include a new Four Seasons hotel, a 116,000-square foot building for retail and office space, as well as improvements to city-owned marina and park spaces.
Maryland State247Sports

Maryland football's new Jones-Hill House football facility: first look

At last, after years of planning and building and furnishing, the University of Maryland is set to unveil its state-of-the-art Jones-Hill House, the new home of the Maryland football program. This afternoon, media and donors will get the first public tours of the building, which cost more than $149.3 million to construct at the site of former Maryland basketball arena Cole Field House and is has been in the works for more than five years.
Maryland State247Sports

WATCH: Maryland football players react to smoke-filled new locker room unveiling, massive dining hall

There's been plenty of talk about how Maryland football's sparkling new facility (photos here) will help the Terps attract recruits. Maryland was one of the few Power Five programs without its own dedicated standalone facility, something recruits expect to see when they come onto campus. Mike Locksley has managed to stay in the top-25 of the national recruiting rankings regardless, but the facility should help boost those rankings.
Iowa StateScarlet Nation

June a pivotal month for Iowa State's recruiting efforts

Already a busy month for college football programs during traditional recruiting cycles, the month of June will be bigger than ever for Iowa State’s recruiting efforts in 2021. The NCAA’s Covid-19 dead period which lasted nearly 15 months was finally lifted on Tuesday morning and campuses are once again open...
Maryland State247Sports

Damon Evans on Maryland's new football facility, basketball facility delay, Aaron Wiggins and more

University of Maryland athletics director Damon Evans was a key player in the planning and fundraising that led to last week's reveal of the new state-of-the-art Jones-Hill House football facility. Evans, previously the A.D. at football power Georgia, knows how important successful football programs can be, and he's expecting Mike Locksley's program to improve thanks to the recruiting and training benefits the new facility will provide.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

U.S. Football League Gearing Up For Massive Comeback

While the NFL has always reigned supreme, there have been numerous leagues that have tried to compete. The XFL is one of the first leagues that comes to mind, and its failed reboot in 2020 continues to be a well-documented occurrence. Now, The Rock is in charge of the XFL and it could very well be looking at a merger with the CFL. Decades before the XFL, we had the United States Football League or the USFL for short. Donald Trump was an owner of one of the teams and despite a three-year run from 1983-1985, the league ended up dissolving.
Georgia State247Sports

ESPN ranks future of Georgia football

Back in March, ESPN ranked Georgia's future offense No. 5 and that was before freshman wide receiver Adonai Mitchell stole the show on G-Day and the team added former LSU standout Arik Gilbert to the roster. Last month, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg ranked the Bulldogs' future on defense at No. 2, behind only Clemson, and that was before the team added Derion Kendrick and Tykee Smith to the roster. It ranked Georgia's future at quarterback No. 6. It should be noted that since then, Georgia has lost safety Major Burns (LSU) to the transfer portal as well. On Thursday, the outlet released future team rankings, combining not only the future situation at quarterback, offense, and defense but also putting "greater emphasis on other factors such as coaching stability, overall program trajectory and recruiting operation."
Footballtigernet.com

Football players make plays, and DJ is a football player

I like that Georgia people are underestimating DJ and our offense. They think DJ is not very athletic. They don’t realize that he was playing injured, which is why the coaches didn’t run him very much and why he was tentative as a runner.
High Schoolroblawnews.com

Cornwell to play football at Eureka

Being able to compete at the highest level is a dream for a lot of athletes and it’s one that has come true for recent Robinson High School graduate Roger Cornwell III. Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below...