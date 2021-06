The Allen County Museum is back on the road. Friday, the “Traveling Trunk” was full of rocks, minerals, and fossils at Lima’s Liberty Arts Magnet school. Students learning that some rocks can float and that Ohio’s State Gem is the “flint” stone. They also got a chance to look at exact replica fossils of a dinosaur footprint and a mammoth tooth. The students enjoyed getting an up-close look at the “Traveling Trunk” treasures.