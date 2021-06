The role that Hermann Goering played in saving Sweden from the German Invasion. A — ccording to the German Invasion plans of 1939 and 1940, Sweden was a sweet target for the Germans as it housed many iron ore mines that would be required in order for German to sustain a constant production of military armament. But first, the initial invasion of the Scandinavian region was Denmark and Norway for various reasons such as good strategic points for additional bases of operations for the Kriegsmarine (German Navy) and heavy water supply from Norsk Hydro in Vemork.