Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Most popular girl names in the 80s in Alabama

By Stacker
msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether it's a long-held family name, a biblical name, or a name that holds special meaning for mom or dad, choosing the moniker that your child will carry for life isn't something to take lightly. Over the years, certain[ names have peaked and then faded in popularity while others stayed at the top of the rankings for multiple decades. And while traditional and biblical names always seem to be in style, we've also seen some more uncommon names become trendy.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Family Name#Your Name#Movies#Pop Music#Popular Music#Pop Culture#Familial Names#Popularity#Style#Television#Babies#Multiple Decades#Special Meaning#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
710 WOR

The Name Karen Continues To Drop In Popularity

We recently told you about the most popular baby names of 2020, but what about the least popular? Well, it should come as no surprise that one female name continues to drop in popularity, so much so that it’s actually reaching new lows. According to the Social Security Administration, the...
RelationshipsSeattle Times

‘Karen’ baby name popularity plummets

No one wants to name their baby girl Karen any more. The name has tanked in popularity over the past year, according to figures released by the Social Security Administration. Throughout 2020 the name Karen fell a whopping 171 spots on the popularity list, from a low of 660 to number 831, Huffington Post reported Tuesday.
Ohio StateNorwalk Reflector

Olivia, Liam remain Ohio's most popular baby names; see the top 20

CLEVELAND — Liam was the most popular boy baby name for 2021 across Ohio, and Olivia was the most popular girl name, according to the U.S. Social Security Administration. Parents named 709 children Noah and 638 children Olivia. Oliver, Noah, Elijah and William rounded out the top five for boys, respectively. Charlotte, Amelia, Ava and Emma make up the top five for girls.
RecipesBrit + Co

The Most Popular Dinner Recipes By State

From Texas BBQ to NY pizza to cheese curds in the Midwest, food is a rich part of a region's identity. We crave the dishes we grew up with, even if they're out of culinary style everywhere else. So our friends over at Cinch Home Services surveyed more than 1,100 people, pulled Google search data, and discovered which dinner recipes are trending across the U.S. right now. Along with what's cooking in each state, the data showed that 2 out of 3 people prefer to make recipes that have been passed down from older generations, which we're totally on board with. So whether you need a fresh idea for dinner tonight or you're curious to see what the peeps in your state are craving these days, keep scrolling for delicious recipes to inspire your next meal.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Most Popular Shows and Articles on SpoilerTV - May 2021

NOTE: For 2021 we've recalibrated how we calculate the popularity of a show. The Popularity Score will be lower number generally across the board but the same relatively for all shows. Most Popular Shows of the Month. The Popularity score is based on a calculation of Page Views, Video Plays,...
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

18 Most Popular Movies About Pets

From animations to documentaries, animal-themed films have entertained audiences since the dawn of cinema. Below, Newsweek, presents the most popular movies about pets, according to review aggregator Metacritic. Ratatouille (G) 2007 ‧ Family/Comedy ‧ 1h 51m. Parisian rat Remy appreciates the best food and boasts an extraordinary palate. He teams...
Arkansas StatePosted by
Power 95.9

The Most Popular Recipe In Arkansas Is For A Desert?

Last week I wrote a story on the most Arkansas foods we just can't live without and that got me to thinking what is the most popular recipe in Arkansas?. With so many great foods to choose from like Barbeque to chicken fried steak, even the great desserts like banana pudding I just assumed that the most popular recipe would come from these right? I was so wrong.
Relationshipspampers.com

90 Middle Names for Girls

If you think about it, it’s quite handy having a first name and a middle name — you have two options to choose from as an adult. As the parent, giving your baby multiple names means you don’t have to pick between two favorites when you can’t decide which is the best. If you’re looking for inspiration, check out these 90 middle names for girls, categorized by classy, unique, cute, short, and popular.
Entertainmentdnyuz.com

Lilith, Lilibet … Lucifer? How Baby Names Went to ‘L’

Give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle credit: The monarchs of Montecito, Calif., managed to come up with a name — Lilibet — for their new baby daughter that is so distinctive that it is all but unheard-of outside of Buckingham Palace or “The Crown.” (For the uninitiated, Lilibet is a royal family nickname for the prince’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, derived from her mispronunciation of her own name when she was a child.)
Relationshipsreviewed.com

How to find the best baby name for your bundle of joy

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We’ll admit it: We absolutely swooned over the recent baby name reveal of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s most recent edition, Lilibet Diana. The newest royal’s moniker is a nod to a childhood nickname of Queen Elizabeth and to Prince Harry’s mother, Lady Diana Spencer. Harry and Meghan have always been the type to ride the crest of the trend wave, and their selection of classic yet out-of-the-box names with a nod to their family tree are undeniably charming.
ApparelHODINKEE

Editors' Picks The Best Watch Instagram Accounts To Follow Right Now

If your Instagram feed is anything like ours, it’s watches all the way down. Okay, and maybe some weddings, babies, and pet photos. But even if your feed is already 99% dials and lugs, you could still use a fresh face or two. under the radar watchmakers, anonymous collectors, Italian...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Rebel Wilson Rocks Daisy Duke Shorts On The Set Of Her New Film ‘Senior Year’ — See Pics

Rebel Wilson has stepped out in a pink sweater and denim short shorts while filming her latest movie ‘Senior Year’. See the stunning snaps. Rebel Wilson is back at work! The 41-year-old Pitch Perfect alum stepped out in Atlanta, Georgia on June 11 to put her recent 60 pound weight loss, and health and wellness transformation, on display. In a series of new pics taken on the set of Senior Year, the Australian actress was seen rocking denim Daisy Duke shorts and a tie-dye pink sweater adorned with a swirly pattern. In the upcoming flick, Rebel will play a cheerleader who wakes up from a 20-year coma, and returns to high school in the hopes of regaining her prom queen title.
Books & Literatureepicreads.com

21 YA Books Spotlighting Interracial Love

Love is a pretty incredible force. Across history, it’s managed to transcend cultural divides, binary systems, and create empathy among people with different life experiences. It has the power to not only change the lives of the people in the relationship, but also the perceptions and understandings of their larger communities—love is basically a superpower in this way. But it’s not without some challenges.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Beautiful Woman Talks to the Bartender

A beautiful woman went up to the bartender in a pub and asked to speak to the manager. The bartender said he wasn't available but that he would help her. Read on to see the hilarious outcome. Sarah, a beautiful blonde, walked across the pub toward the bar and signaled...