Referendum work at BTC well underway

The number of COVID-19 infections in Rock County appear to be on the decline. During the weekly public health department briefing Thursday Epidemiologist Nick Zupan remarked how active cases have dropped by more than half in the last two-weeks. Zupan says the average is just 20-new cases per day over the last week. Two weeks ago it was 45. He says the county currently has 410 active cases. Zupan attributes the reduction to an increase in the number of residents being immunizations. He says 42% have gotten at least one dose, and 34% have completed the vaccination series.