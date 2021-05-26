Cancel
Rock County, WI

Referendum work at BTC well underway

 17 days ago

The beginning of $32 million in referendum approved construction projects can be seen on the Blackhawk Technical College campus. President Tracy Pernier says walls are going up for the new Center for Transportation Studies and dirt is being moved to create an Emergency Vehicle Operator Course. Pernier says those projects could be completed by the fall. The much larger Public Safety and Transportation complex is in the design phase, but will include a state-of-the-art training facility which could be a regional or even national draw. That should be completed by December of 2023.

