This morning Jeff Bezos, soon-to-be-former CEO and founder of Amazon, has announced he will be blasting into space by joining his aerospace company, Blue Origin's first human flight next month. Bezos is, according to Forbes, the richest person in the world so he will be by far the richest person to ever go into space, ahead of other billionaires such as Elon Musk, who, while he has sent out multiple human flights from his company Space X, has yet to actually go to space himself.