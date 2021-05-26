Cancel
Lottery

Readers respond: Don’t offer bribes for vaccines

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 17 days ago
I am outraged to see that our governor, as are other governors, is resorting to bribing people to get their COVID-19 shots. How absolutely morally bankrupt are we as a nation that so many of us have to be bribed to do what will save our own lives and the lives of those with whom we come in contact? Developing countries are crying for the vaccines, and here we have to hold lotteries and give out goodies to persuade the ignorant to protect themselves and those around them, at no charge. If we had had that attitude as a nation when the polio vaccine was invented, people would still be dying or crippled by it. Scrap the lottery. We shouldn’t have to pay people to do what’s best for their own lives.

