Visitation restrictions to be eased at North Dakota prisons

The Associated Press
 17 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota corrections officials will ease some coronavirus visitation restrictions in state prisons next week.

In-person prison visits had been limited to one adult since they resumed in late March. Beginning Tuesday, visitors will be allowed to bring up to three minors per visit.

Visitors must test negative for COVID-19 and advance scheduling is still required. Visitors 6 years and older must still wear a mask, but it doesn’t have to be an N95 mask as is required now.

The changes come as the number of active coronavirus cases is decreasing in the state where there is a slight increase in vaccinations, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

The state Health Department has confirmed 79 new cases of COVID-19, from 2,043 tests completed Monday. No new deaths were reported Tuesday, for a fifth straight day. Forty-two virus patients remained hospitalized, up one from Monday.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s tracking site shows North Dakota’s rate of total coronavirus vaccine doses administered, at 79,438 people per 100,000 population, ranks 33rd in the nation among states and the District of Columbia.

North Dakota had earlier been one of the top states. But the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has reported that the state has some of the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy in the nation.

