2022 Volkswagen Taos First Drive Review: A Clean-Cut Compact Crossover That Gets 31 MPG
The gas mileage is also super impressive but at a cost. I'd wager when people think of Volkswagen, they still think of little cars. The Beetle, Golf, and Microbus are all iconic Volkswagens and all petite in stature. Unfortunately, since buyers have overwhelmingly shown they prefer going large over small, this poses a bit of an image problem. True, Volkswagen makes the Atlas and Tiguan SUVs. But to cover all its SUV bases—and somewhat maintain that "little car" idea—it just launched a new compact SUV in the form of the 2022 Volkswagen Taos.www.thedrive.com