Bennington, VT

Advocates: Study group to shape police oversight is too slow

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 days ago

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Advocates, including the local branch of the NAACP and the ACLU, criticized how leaders in Bennington are proposing to create a police oversight board.

The proposal would create an 11-member committee that would start work in August and deliver a plan for how a police oversight board should be structured and run in May 2022, the Bennington Banner reported.

On Monday, the president of the Rutland Area NAACP, Mia Schultz, and Jay Diaz, an attorney with the ACLU of Vermont, said the proposed process was deeply flawed and too slow.

“The Select Board cannot delegate its responsibility to create a police accountability board to a group of volunteers and police officers,” Schultz and Diaz said in a statement. “In addition, the Select Board has already examined police oversight models and acted as an interim oversight body for the last year. Creating a volunteer task force to re-examine the issues yet again is unnecessary.”

The draft proposal was released by the the Community Policing Work Group of the Bennington Select Board on May 14, seeking public comment.

“This is the kind of input we wanted,” Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said Monday. “We continue to accept comments.”

Last year, an outside review of Bennington’s police department found its practices have created deep mistrust in parts of the community, undermining its “law enforcement legitimacy.”

The report from the International Association of Chiefs of Police said the department has some outdated and unclear policies, lacked a mission statement that officers were aware of, and often has a “warrior mentality” in daily interactions with residents.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

IN THIS ARTICLE
