Echtra washes its hands of Torchlight III as the Cursed Captain arrives
What was once a promising next generation of Torchlight in the MMORPG space ended up fizzling so hard that even its developer is getting out of the game. That’s right: Echtra Games announced this week that it’s pulling out of Torchlight III entirely, handing off the development and handling of the multiplayer ARPG to Perfect World. The news isn’t a total shock, since we’d already covered the Zynga acquisition of the studio and speculated on whether Torchlight III would remain with PWE – and that turns out to be exactly what’s going on.massivelyop.com