Echtra washes its hands of Torchlight III as the Cursed Captain arrives

The Ninja Gaiden games have always been hard enough on their own to beat, but getting everything that is found in the game can take that to the next level. The first modern Ninja Gaiden that was redone as Ninja Gaiden Sigma has Golden Scarabs as a collectible all throughout the game for you to find. There are 50 of these to be found throughout the various stages in the game, some out in the open and others a little more hidden. That is why we have put together a guide to tell you where to find all of them in Ninja Gaiden Sigma within the new Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection release.