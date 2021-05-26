Cancel
Echtra washes its hands of Torchlight III as the Cursed Captain arrives

By Justin Olivetti
massivelyop.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat was once a promising next generation of Torchlight in the MMORPG space ended up fizzling so hard that even its developer is getting out of the game. That’s right: Echtra Games announced this week that it’s pulling out of Torchlight III entirely, handing off the development and handling of the multiplayer ARPG to Perfect World. The news isn’t a total shock, since we’d already covered the Zynga acquisition of the studio and speculated on whether Torchlight III would remain with PWE – and that turns out to be exactly what’s going on.

