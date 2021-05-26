Cancel
Movies

Cruella Review: The De Vil You Don't

By Dominic Griffin
Looper
Looper
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Disney has received its fair share of scorn over the last decade for double-dipping into their successful animated features with brand new live-action adaptations, remakes and reimaginings. But each outing has also raked in so much cold, hard cash that it's no surprise we keep getting more, regardless of critical reception. Their latest, "Cruella," starring Oscar winner Emma Stone as the title character, is at least a little further afield from retreads like "The Beauty & The Beast" or "The Lion King." Rather than repurpose what worked in "101 Dalmatians" (something Disney already did in 1996 with Glenn Close), this new film pulls from more disparate influences.

Looper

Looper

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

