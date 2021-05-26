Tewksbury Public Library events, May 28-June 3

Register online using the calendar of events at tewksburypl.org or by calling 978-640-4490. Library staff strongly recommends registration for programs marked RR. Tewksbury Community Cookbook Launch ON ZOOM (RR): 7 p.m. June 1. The Friends of the Tewksbury Public Library recently published a Community Cookbook consisting of recipes submitted by residents, town officials and library staff. Attend this virtual book launch to get a sneak peek of some of the appetizers, beverages, soups, salads, side dishes, main dishes, desserts and more that are featured in the book. Hear from some of the people behind the 80+ pages of recipes and see what some of the finished dishes actually look like. Some contributors to the cookbook include State Rep. Tram Nguyen, Selectwoman Jayne Wellman, members of Tewksbury Council on Aging, Board of Library Trustees, Housing Authority, Beautification Committee, Open Space & Recreation Committee, and Town Clerk’s Office, officials from the Tewksbury Public Schools; and Hardcover the Turtle. The cookbook will be available for sale at the Tewksbury Community Market on Thursdays, from 4 to 7 p.m., from June 17 to Sept. 16, in the field across from the library.