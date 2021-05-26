Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Slovakia becomes 2nd EU country to approve Russia’s Sputnik

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XXXpJ_0aBuFmUZ00

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia on Wednesday became the second European Union country to authorize use of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine, which has not yet been approved by the bloc’s drug regulator.

The Slovak government asked Health Minister Vladimir Lengvarsky — who has expressed reservations about the Russian COVID-19 vaccine — to make it available by June 7. Slovakia has 200,000 doses of Sputnik V in stock but had not allowed its use until now.

Hungary is the only other EU nation to use Sputnik V, which has not been authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

A secret deal for Slovakia to purchase 2 million Sputnik V shots orchestrated by then-Prime Minister Igor Matovic triggered a political crisis in March that resulted in the Slovak government’s collapse.

Use of the vaccine still remains controversial.

Lengvarsky had said Tuesday that he would prefer Sputnik V to be first authorized by the EMA before it is administered in his country.

He answered “no” on Wednesday when asked whether he was ready to get a shot of Sputnik V or would recommend it to his relatives.

Lengvarsky said his ministry was working to allow people to have a free choice among the available vaccines, including Sputnik V.

Slovakia has been administering the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca jabs, and will also use Johnson & Johnson — all authorized by EMA.

Lengvarsky said Sputnik V will be administered to people aged 18 - 60 because his country doesn’t have enough information from Russia to allow it for older people.

He said the Slovak state takes responsibility for possible negative side effects of the vaccine.

After the 200,000 Sputnik V shots are used up, more of the Russian vaccine will be imported to the country only after it is approved by EMA, Lengvarsky said.

The nation of 5.4 million has fully vaccinated 774,928 people. More than 1.6 million received at least one shot.

___

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
246K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Slovakia#Sputnik#Eu#Ap#Russian#Ema#Johnson Johnson#Country#Bratislava#Crisis#Health Minister#March#Collapse#Drug#Stock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Moderna
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
AstraZeneca
Country
Russia
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

Hungary in talks with Russia to produce Sputnik V vaccine

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary is in talks with Russia to produce Sputnik V and other Russian COVID-19 vaccines at a future Hungarian vaccine plant, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Thursday. “Both Hungary and Russia are open to the possibility of Hungary producing vaccines based on a Russian licence,” he...
Industrykfgo.com

Serbia and Argentina start producing Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) – Argentina and Serbia gave an official start to the industrial production of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus, Russian state TV channel Rossiya 24 reported on Friday. Russian President Vladimir Putin was shown on TV watching the start of vaccine production in both countries via videolink.
Pharmaceuticalsfroggyweb.com

Russia expects WHO to approve Sputnik V vaccine within 2 months -RDIF

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) – Russia expects the World Health Organization (WHO) to approve the Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus within two months, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) which markets the vaccine, told Reuters. He said the European Medicines Agency (EMA) which is also...
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Russia optimistic about European approval of Sputnik jab

Russian officials said Friday a European review of the country's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine is going "according to plan" and the jab may be approved in the coming months, local news agencies reported. Sputnik V has been registered in more than 65 countries but has yet to be approved by...
Pharmaceuticalsnordot.app

Putin signs off on vaccine tourism scheme for Russia's Sputnik V jab

Russian President Vladimir Putin officially signed off on plans to administer the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine to tourists from abroad seeking to get vaccinated - for a price. Foreigners have already been coming to Russia to get vaccinated, but Putin instructed the government in Moscow to make the procedure official...
Europeh-net.org

EU in Central Asia: An Uninvited Guest in China's and Russia's Backyard?

Area Studies, Diplomacy and International Relations, Modern European History / Studies, Chinese History / Studies, Russian or Soviet History / Studies. Deadline for submitting your paper proposals is June 20, 2021. Feel free to share in your own networks of potentially interested scholars. Marek Neuman and Agha Bayramov.
PharmaceuticalsHillingdon Times

Slovakia becomes second EU nation to administer Russian vaccine

Slovakia has become the second European Union country to administer the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine. Slovakia has 200,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine available and approved its use on May 26. But so far, only about 5,000 people have registered to receive the two-shot vaccine in the nation of 5.4...
Politicsmacaubusiness.com

EU condemns Russia’s ‘unfounded’ ban on Navalny groups

The European Union on Thursday denounced a Russian court ruling that branded “extremist” the political organisations of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and barred them from working. “Yesterday’s ruling by a Moscow Court to label Mr Alexei Navalny’s organisations as ‘extremist groups’ marks the most serious effort to date by...
Pharmaceuticalsava360.com

Russia cries “sabotage” after Slovakia questions quality of Sputnik vaccine

Russia has asked Slovakia to return 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine after Slovak testing indicated serious quality control issues. The Slovak regulatory agency, the State Institute for Drug Control, reported that the batches it received did not “have the same characteristics and properties” as the Sputnik vaccine that was peer-reviewed in the Lancet and found to be 91.6 percent effective.
LawPosted by
The Associated Press

EU asks Poland to stop court review of EU vs. Polish law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The European Union said Thursday it has asked Poland’s government to withdraw a motion asking the nation’s constitutional court to rule on whether EU or Polish law has primacy in the central European nation. The Polish justice minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, shot back that it took “insolence”...
LawPosted by
The Associated Press

EU lawmakers threaten to sue, to speed up rule of law action

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers threatened Thursday to sue the bloc’s executive branch within weeks if it fails to take action against countries allegedly violating democratic standards, notably Hungary and Poland. In a resolution, adopted by 506 votes to 150 with 28 abstentions, they urged European Parliament President David...