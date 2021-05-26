Vance Monument removal begins

After months of debate, planning and input from the community at large, the first piece of the towering Vance Monument was removed from Pack Square May 17. Demolition of the 123-year-old monument to Zebulon Baird Vance in downtown Asheville is expected to take two weeks, says city spokesperson Polly McDaniel. Costs to take down the structure block by block will reach roughly $114,000, while an additional $25,500 has been allocated for site restoration following the monument’s removal. Sidewalks around the area will remain open, but the surrounding streets will be closed to traffic.