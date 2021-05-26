Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NY

Rochester mayor: ‘I am innocent’ despite husband’s charges

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, whose husband was arrested on drug and gun charges last week, told a candidates’ forum that she didn’t know about the guns found in her house during a police raid.

“I am innocent,” Warren, who is seeking a third term as mayor of New York’s third-largest city, said at Tuesday’s forum sponsored WROC-TV8 and the local chapter of the League of Women Voters.

Warren will face City Council member Malik Evans in the June 22 mayoral primary. Her brief comments at the forum about last week’s arrest of her husband, Timothy Granison, were her most substantive since authorities charged Granison with being part of a cocaine distribution ring. Granison has pleaded not guilty.

“I don’t have a perfect life,” Warren said at the forum, according to the Democrat and Chronicle. “I have a life that is like so many Rochesterians, a life that is imperfect.”

Evans did not attack Warren, saying at the forum that the city deserved a substantive debate, not one focused on personal drama or “unnecessary distractions.”

Warren is favored in the primary despite being tarred by scandals and a criminal probe herself.

Warren was indicted in October on charges she broke campaign finance rules during her 2017 reelection campaign. She has acknowledged making errors in the handling and reporting of campaign contributions but said they were honest mistakes.

Warren also has rejected calls to resign over her handling of the March 2020 death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who stopped breathing after police placed him in a mesh hood and restrained him, naked, on the street.

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
246K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
State
New York State
City
Rochester, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovely Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City Mayor#City Police#City Council#Guns#Ap#Wroc#Democrat#Rochesterians#Husband#N Y#Attack Warren#Authorities#Drug#Scandals#Face#Calls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Rochester, NYPosted by
The Rochester Beacon

A bid to reimagine public safety in Rochester

Rev. Lewis Stewart wants the Rochester community to have a say in the reimagining of public safety. To that end, the United Christian Leadership Ministries, where Stewart is executive director, has proposed a Community Public Safety Corps and this week will host a Community Police Summit. Stewart believes these efforts...
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

City mourns death of Rochester's first African American police officer

Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) - The first African American officer to serve with the Rochester Police Department has died. Captain Charlie Price was 98 years old. In a written statement, Mayor Lovely Warren expressed her sadness Monday, remembering his career with the city police department. Price started in 1947, rose through...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Mayor Warren, community responds after Jay Street fires

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Several small fires were set overnight on the city's west side, not far from the location of a deadly shooting involving the Rochester Police Department last week. Police say the events started around 6 p.m. with a group of 75 to 90 protestors. Roughly three hours...
Rochester, NYwlea.net

Protests Have Begun In Rochester, Over The Shooting Of Mark Gaskill

ROCHESTER, NY – WHEC reports that a car was burned and there were fires set all over yards and on the streets in the area of Jay and Orchard streets overight, to protest the shooting of Mark Gaskill on Friday. Crowds were reportedly blocking firefighters from doing their work, so the RPD had to move the crowds back.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Rochester’s first Black police officer, Charles Price, passes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Retired Police Captain Charles Price, Rochester’s first Black officer, has passed away. Price joined the Rochester Police Department in 1947. When he took the oath, he became the first Black man to serve the department. He worked his way up the ranks from detective to captain.
Rochester, NYwxxinews.org

RPD's first African-American officer, Charlie Price, has died

Rochester’s first African-American police officer has died at the age of 98. That news came from City Hall on Monday, from Mayor Lovely Warren who talked about the life and career of Captain Charlie Price. She said that Price joined the RPD as the Department’s first African American officer in...
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Houses of worship prepare to expand capacity

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — On Wednesday of this week, Governor Andrew Cuomo says houses of worship will be allowed to operate at full capacity as long as worshippers can continue to maintain six feet of social distancing. New York State is still following CDC social distancing guidance, which says people...
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

No one arrested after fires set in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. - No arrests were made after multiple fires were set Sunday night following a vigil to remember a man shot and killed by Rochester Police last week. In a video posted to Facebook Live, fires can be seen burning in the road near Jay Street and Orchard Street on Rochester's west side. According to firefighters, approximately 50 protesters set fire to three construction barrels and some trash totes in the road.