Wilmington, MA

Wilmington Memorial Library events

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor all outdoor programs, masks are required for all attendees ages 5 and up and strongly encouraged for children ages 2 to 5. Registration is required to ensure social distancing. If inclement weather is forecast, the program may be held virtually on Zoom. Check out website on the day of the program to confirm location.

Tewksbury, MAhomenewshere.com

Another successful clean up day in the books

Tewksbury — Residents came out in large numbers last Saturday to participate in the annual spring town cleanup. Part of the Tewksbury Beauti­fication Committee’s activities, the event has evolved to include the Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee and benefitted the Community Pantry this year. The clean ups, started in...
Massachusetts Stateaccountingtoday.com

Massachusetts Society of CPAs awards $145.5K in student scholarships

The Massachusetts Society CPAs announced Monday that it will award $145,500 in scholarships to 32 local students part of the MSCPA’s Educational Foundation Scholarship Program. Students will be presented with their awards at the Virtual MSCPA Scholarship Award Ceremony and Reception on June 9, 2021. Scholarships are fully funded through...
Wilmington, MAWilmington Apple

PHOTO: WHS Field Hockey Teams Donate To Wilmington Food Pantry

WILMINGTON, MA — The WHS Field Hockey teams took up a collection of non-perishable food items at their end of season banquet. The effort was a big success yielding several large bagfuls of food items along with some paper goods. WHS Field Hockey is proud to give back to the...
Wilmington, MAWilmington Apple

LETTER: Now Is Not The Time To Replace The Town Manager, Especially With Feasibility Study For New Senior Center Beginning

Let us be clear from the start of this letter- our only motivation in writing this, is to support the building of a new Senior Center. To that point, we would like to see a continuity in Leadership for the next few years in Wilmington. Although we are sure there is more to the story than what appears on the surface, we would ask, that for the sake of our Senior Citizen population, that the Board of Selectmen continue to move forward with the present Town Manager. Replacing him in the middle of three major feasibility studies, if one counts the Wildwood School, would seem to be a huge stumbling block to completion of the architectural plans in a timely fashion. Certainly, a change in leadership would necessitate a transition period and possibly derail the progress we have made to date. Whether we agree or disagree with the Town Manager, with 34 years in Wilmington, he has certainly put in the time and effort and kept our town in a position where we can contemplate these improvements.
Billerica, MAWilmington Apple

Shawsheen Tech Class Of 1991 To Hold 30th Reunion On October 9

BILLERICA, MA — The Shawsheen Tech Class of 1991 30th reunion will be held on Saturday October 9, 2021, from 7pm to 11pm, at Luna Rossa in Tewksbury (1699 Shawsheen Street). Tickets cost $30 a person. PLEASE Venmo Joanne Dooley @Joanne-Dooley-2. A PO Box will be provided in July for those wanting to pay via check. PLEASE be sure to include the name you used when you were in high school and your current name with your payment. PLEASE send in payment ASAP.
Wilmington, MAWilmington Apple

STUDENT SPOTLIGHT: Wilmington’s LaConte, Kane & Ding Win RMLD High School Art Contest

READING, MA — On May 12, 2021, the Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) honored the participants and winners of its fourth annual public power themed High School Art Contest at a virtual awards ceremony. General Manager Coleen O’Brien gave a brief description of the contest objectives as well as an overview of the RMLD STEM focused career opportunities that an electric utility can offer. Commissioners Philip Pacino and John Stempeck presented the awards.
Wilmington, MAhomenewshere.com

Selectmen approve space requests and new businesses

WILMINGTON — The Board of Selectmen re­ceived a number of re­quests at their meeting on Monday night to use town spaces before they got to announcements and new business. By vote, they proclaimed the week of May 2-8 as Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, as proposed by Lynn A. Powers, MSW. In the request, Pow­ers shared that 50 percent of mental health issues be­gin before the age of 14. She also said that the fu­ture of our nation depends on today’s families and children’s health and wellbeing.
Lowell, MAactionunlimited.com

Lowell Chamber Orchestra to Close Out MCC’s Spring Concert Series

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Spring 2020 semester, Middlesex Community College has been creative in offering online courses, programs and events. This includes MCC’s “A World of Music” concerts run by the Music department, who will close out the Spring 2021 series with a performance by the Lowell Chamber Orchestra.
Wilmington, MAhomenewshere.com

Selectmen reorganize, Lilia Maselli voted as new chair

WILMINGTON — At the Board of Selectmen meeting on Monday night, the board reorganized with a new chairman and approv­ed various requests to use town spaces. Their first approval was for a common victualer li­cense for Manjit Singh, the owner of Punjab Cor­ner, located at 433 Main St. Unit A. The board ap­proved this request and wel­comed his business into town.
Burlington, MAhomenewshere.com

Town Meeting in the Age of COVID

Without a mayor to approve a budget (or make other important decisions), towns tend to leave these vital choices up to the larger electorate as a whole in a process known as Town Meeting. Some towns run a form of Town Meeting open to all residents while other towns elect residents to serve the members of each precinct.