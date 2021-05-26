Michael Onwenu bound to play a big role for the Patriots in 2021

Go ahead and get your, “week-old content? Again??? Really, Stoney?” out of the way. I’m a busy man, okay? Okay, so this headline is definitely tongue-planted-firmly-in-cheek. Judging by the comments we get sometimes on some of these posts, I feel like I have to go ahead and put that out there, or some hardo will get big mad because I’m making fun of his/her team. A lot of this stuff is read by the SoBros faithful who get it, but sometimes, the G**gle machine puts us in front of people who are looking for legitimate analysis. I’m afraid I can’t do that for the New England Patriots outside of my casual following of the NFL in general. That’s how you get national analysts comparing Ryan Tannehill and Derek Carr like there’s even remotely a question of who’s better. It’s impossible, in my opinion, to cover multiple NFL teams to a depth at which you can confidently break down every team. So, I’m sorry if you’re here thinking I’m going to break down the Xs and Os of Pats minicamp. I’m just here to make fun of these air balls. I’m on a tangent right now, so let’s get back to what we’re here to talk about today. Let’s check in on the Patriots quarterback battle between Cam Newton and Mac Jones.