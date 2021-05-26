CUPRA BORN: RWD EV REVEALED

Some cars are transparent in their purpose from the off - fast, practical, deliberately tiny, competent hauliers of grubby toddlers, off-roaders - whatever they’re designed or will be pretty obvious just by looking at them. But Top Gear Garage’s newest inhabitant has caused a bit of confusion, because identifying the Cupra Formentor’s mission statement just from the way it looks is actually quite difficult. There is, it has to be said, lot going on. So what is it? SUV or hatchback with cuban heels? Both? Neither?