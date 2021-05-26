CUPRA BORN: RWD EV REVEALED
The Cupra Born represents the marque’s first all-electric vehicle and may well be an early look into hot hatch electric life. Oh, it’s also RWD. Let’s get down to business. The Cupra Born is the manufacturer’s first electric car and comes with a range of different sized batteries with differing power levels. At the bottom of the range is the 45kWh Cupra Born, which gets a lukewarm 148bhp with a 0-62mph time of 8.9 seconds. Mileage range is roughly 211 miles.www.fastcar.co.uk