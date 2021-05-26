Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

New WVU activity guide supports dementia caregiving

By Katlin Swisher WVU Today
Hampshire Review
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORGANTOWN — Sounds like crickets chirping and the taste of warm buckwheat pancakes can spark the senses of people with dementia — a fact faculty and students at West Virginia University used to develop a way for those people to experience parts of their cultural past and to relieve stress for their caregivers.

www.hampshirereview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wvu#Family Caregivers#Social Psychology#Caregiving#Wvu#Appalachian#Neuroscience
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
West Virginia University
Related
Dementiastar883.com

CAREGivers for Seniors

Home Instead is looking for compassionate and reliable CAREGivers to become a part of our team. Home Instead provides a variety of non-medical services that allow seniors to remain in their home and meet their aging challenges with dignity, care and compassion. Full-time considerations: While we do have many caregivers...
Arlington, MAYourArlington

$7,000 grant aids virtual exercise for those with dementia, caregivers

Council on Aging Executive Director Kristine Shah has announced that the council has received a $7,000 grant to assist with virtual exercise-class offerings to support those living with dementia in Arlington. The funds from The I'm Still Here Foundation offer a variety of programs to residents living with dementia and...
PoliticsWyoming Tribune Eagle

Ask our delegation to support Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Act

Today, more than 23,000 Wyomingites provide unpaid care for over 10,000 friends or family members with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. We need to support the emotional and physical well being of these caregivers, as well as help them offset the financial drain created by having to retire early or quit work altogether.
TechnologyEurekAlert

Chatbots for dementia patients and caregivers need more work

Chatbots hold promise for dementia patient or caregiver support, but are still in their infancy, finds a paper published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research. None of the interactive digital apps tested by medical researchers and a computer scientist performed well on all testing criteria, and all the apps contained linguistic biases and usability challenges. The authors conclude that until developers produce evidence-based chatbots that have undergone end user evaluation it will be hard to evaluate their potential to adequately educate and support dementia patients and their caregivers.
Home & Gardenspectrumlocalnews.com

Memory-support facility designed to improve lives of dementia patients

Loretto's Memory Life Community was specifically designed for people with dementia. The facility mimics the outside world with a two-story indoor garden and ceilings that replicate the sky. “The idea is just have an open concept to let as much natural sunlight as possible. There’s a lot of research behind...
Nebraska Stateklkntv.com

Resources for Alzheimer’s & Dementia caregivers in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After the shooting death of 78-year-old Janet Kotopka, many are asking what could have been done to prevent it. There are several resources out there for you and your loved ones battling Dementia and Alzheimer’s, that don’t involve a gun. “I just really encourage families not...
New York City, NYBuffalo News

Letter: Bill would bring support to Alzheimer's caregivers

More than 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, including 586,000 in New York alone. Caregivers often lack time to find resources needed to help them provide safe care to their loved one and themselves, because caregiving is a 24/7/365 responsibility. They need support for this emotionally, physically and financially draining role.
Congress & CourtsLog Cabin Democrat

Congress working to improve dementia care

Providing care for an individual living with dementia involves many unique and challenging issues. Individuals and caregivers often have to navigate multiple health needs ranging from working with primary care doctors and specialists to medication management. My father is in the early stages of dementia and like others with cognitive...
Tucson, AZtucson.com

ElderHealth offers Tucson caregivers, patients in-home support, services

After her mother died unexpectedly of heart failure in February, Dawna Lepler’s peace of mind about her father shattered. Bill Jaramillo, 79, had been diagnosed with dementia a few years earlier and it was Lepler’s mother, Lynette Jaramillo — the founder of Casa de la Luz Hospice — who had known every detail about his care.
LawReporter

Editorial: Law to support caregivers will benefit elderly residents

The effect of COVID-19 on the most vulnerable members of local communities has been widely documented, particularly as it affected emotional and physical needs of our elderly residents. Now, as with many results of the pandemic scourge, some good has come from the increased awareness of the need for elder...
ScienceScience Daily

Largescale brain epigenetics study provides new insights into dementia

The largest study of its kind has unveiled new insights into how genes are regulated in dementia, including discovering 84 new genes linked to the disease. Led by the University of Exeter, the international collaboration combined and analysed data from more than 1,400 people across six different studies, in a meta-analysis published in Nature Communications. These studies had used brain samples from people who had died with Alzheimer's disease. The project, funded by Alzheimer's Society and supported by the Medical Research Council and the National Institutes for Health, looked at an epigenetic mark called DNA methylation at nearly half a million sites in the genome. Epigenetic processes control the extent to which genes are switched on and off, meaning they behave differently as needed across the different cell-types and tissues that make up a human body. Importantly, unlike our genes, epigenetic processes can be influenced by environmental factors, making them potentially reversible and a possible route to new treatments.