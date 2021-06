Drew Barrymore is raving about her newest project, she is about to launch her own talk show, and we are all super excited to see it. “One thing we want to say on this show is I am who you think I am,” she said in an interview last week for “The Drew Barrymore Show.” “I also struggle, I fail, and I think one of the most important things I want to teach my children and myself, as we grow older, is that change is so crucial — change in the world, change in ourselves. I examine myself, and I’ve never pretended to be anything I’m not.”