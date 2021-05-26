Cancel
Rockstar Games’ and CircoLoco’s record label enlists TOKiMONSTA, Moodymann, Seth Troxler, and more

By Sam Willings
musictech.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockstar Games, creator of the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series, has teamed up with respected event brand CircoLoco to form CircoLoco Records. The label aims to showcase work from performers at previous CircoLoco events, such as Carl Craig, Seth Troxler, Moodymann and Rampa, and new talents such as Lost Souls of Saturn & TOKiMONSTA, Butch, Sama’ Abdulhadi and more.

