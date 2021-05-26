Rockstar Games’ and CircoLoco’s record label enlists TOKiMONSTA, Moodymann, Seth Troxler, and more

Rostrum Records Founder and President Benjy Grinberg led a highly successful renaissance for his independent label 18 years since its formation. Marking nearly two decades of independence, the sustained success affirms Grinberg’s place in the industry. In 2020 alone, Rostrum acts generated 2.35 billion streams—unprecedented for an indie. The rest of the dynamic and diverse roster continued to make an impact with acclaimed and fan favorite releases from Problem, DC The Don, RUSSELL!, DWN2EARTH, Liife, Taleban Dooda, and My Favorite Color. DC The Don’s Come As You Are (Deluxe) album has over 60MM streams since release in November 2020. Among many historic successes,Mac Miller’s Blue Slide Park stands tall as the first independently released debut album to bow at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 since 1995, while acts have picked up 11 GRAMMY nominations. Along the way, Grinberg discovered and developed Wiz Khalifa, Mac Miller, and Mod Sun and returned to the charts recently with DC The Don, 24hrs, and Rockie Fresh. The company continue to revive mixtapes, once released for free, clearing all of the samples, etc. They’ve seen great success with the recent releases of Mac’s KIDS which charted on the top 200, and Wiz’ Kush & OJ in 2020. In 2020, became an inaugural member of the Black-Jewish Entertainment Alliance. He also remains a staunch mental health advocate. Rostrum set a template of independence that has been oft-replicated since 2003. Grinberg has once again reasserted his label’s place at the front of the pack.